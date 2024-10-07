Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $39,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $259.20. 503,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,701. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average of $276.05. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

