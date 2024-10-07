TD Cowen Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $59.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $53.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,649,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,026,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

