FC Advisory LLC Purchases 9,758 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

