WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $525.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $475.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

