Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Head-To-Head Review

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -29.66% -4.09% -1.76% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -187.07% -85.93%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.10 -$32.35 million ($0.26) -0.43 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$390,000.00 ($0.03) -29.33

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pacific Booker Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pacific Booker Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and Pacific Booker Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

