ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $855.44.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $917.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,372. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $945.46. The company has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $780.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

