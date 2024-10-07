Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $74.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.62. 9,676,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,590. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.63 and its 200 day moving average is $266.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

