JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 191.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

JEPI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

