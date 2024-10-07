Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 827,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,879,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 573,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.65. 5,362,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,750,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

