IAM Advisory LLC Buys 54 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $608.73. 249,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.54.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

