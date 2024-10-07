Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 545 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.82. 1,932,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

