Lpwm LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 8,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.86. 1,812,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,113. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

