KWB Wealth Has $462,000 Stock Position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

KWB Wealth raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLIN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

