Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Holdings Trimmed by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.73. The company had a trading volume of 90,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $350.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.55 and its 200-day moving average is $322.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.