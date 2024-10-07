Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Holdings Trimmed by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.73. The company had a trading volume of 90,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $350.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.55 and its 200-day moving average is $322.13.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
