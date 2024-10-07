KWB Wealth Boosts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

KWB Wealth increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned 0.41% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

JPME traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.01. 4,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.21. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

