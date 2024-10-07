KWB Wealth Has $1.37 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KWB Wealth lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 129,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,982,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $640.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

