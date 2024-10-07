KWB Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URA. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.81. 1,196,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

