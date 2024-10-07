KWB Wealth Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB stock traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $123.72. 2,634,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

