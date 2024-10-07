pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.13 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. pzETH has a total market cap of $49.13 million and $52,277.12 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can currently be bought for about $2,913.10 or 0.04565084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,350.09520981. The last known price of pzETH is 2,892.04369801 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $89,787.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

