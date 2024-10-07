AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,145,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,300,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in AbbVie by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $194.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

