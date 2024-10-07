Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.98 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for $2,601.56 or 0.04082225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $15.42 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,592,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,592,446.78430443. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,609.79094054 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $14,237,487.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

