MKT Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MKT Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $97,510,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $76,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after buying an additional 126,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.25. The company had a trading volume of 249,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,997. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $540.73 and a 200 day moving average of $554.35.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 target price (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

