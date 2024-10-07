Sui Price Up 18.9% This Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Sui has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003338 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.90982835 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $734,680,711.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

