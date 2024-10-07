MKT Advisors LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BINC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. 290,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,021. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.