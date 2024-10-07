Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.87 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $1.55 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00251414 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,860,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 273,860,518.11277384 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05521084 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,156,695.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.