Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $218.59 million and approximately $53.83 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,245,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,245,500 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,247,817.323 with 6,749,955,247,817.323 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003245 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $39,703,515.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

