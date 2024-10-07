Kaspa Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $53.90 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,875,387,954 coins and its circulating supply is 24,863,660,311 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,859,922,651.585014 with 24,871,649,847.13052 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14422126 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $34,387,842.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

