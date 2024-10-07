Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $510.66 million and $30.76 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.96 or 0.03883581 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07150345 USD and is up 7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $23,692,753.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.