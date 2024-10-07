Cora Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.76. The stock had a trading volume of 196,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,198. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.99 and its 200-day moving average is $361.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

