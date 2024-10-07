Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $11.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $899.06. 1,113,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $900.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $848.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.