KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $179.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
