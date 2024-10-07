178,460 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 178,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. 153,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

