Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned about 0.52% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIA. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,640,000.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,330 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

