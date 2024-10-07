Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.23. 1,817,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

