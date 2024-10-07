KWB Wealth Has $3.19 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,145. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

