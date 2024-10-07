Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $69.47. 4,230,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,230,258. The company has a market capitalization of $299.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

