Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 542 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.99. The stock has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $401.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

