Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 372.8% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

DE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $407.32. 396,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,839. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

