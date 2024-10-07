KWB Wealth Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.5% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 1.22% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. 10,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,996. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

