KWB Wealth Purchases 10,617 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 374,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,173. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.