KWB Wealth Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.01.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

