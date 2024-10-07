Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 383 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. 798,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,388. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.