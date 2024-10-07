KWB Wealth Has $41.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $41,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 508,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,959. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.