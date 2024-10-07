Value Partners Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $4.67 on Monday, hitting $463.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.73. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $483.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

