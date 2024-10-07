Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lowered by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after buying an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. 429,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

