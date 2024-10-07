Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in CSX by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,504,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.