Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 766 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.77. 9,075,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,527,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.81. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

