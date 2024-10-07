Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.17. 714,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,686. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.