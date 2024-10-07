Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $854,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,844,000 after buying an additional 702,674 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $46,343,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME traded down $3.88 on Monday, reaching $166.23. The stock had a trading volume of 999,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,646. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

