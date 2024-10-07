Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.02. 500,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.